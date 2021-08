WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (Department) recently announced it will publish a notice in the Federal Register establishing a negotiated rulemaking committee that will meet virtually beginning in October to rewrite regulations for Public Service Loan forgiveness, income-contingent repayment plans, and borrower defense to repayment, among other issues. These regulations will help borrowers manage repayment or receive a discharge or forgiveness of their federal student loans. The committee will also establish regulations to implement Pell Grant eligibility for incarcerated individuals, which will be discussed in a subcommittee. In the notice, the Department requests nominations for negotiators and subcommittee members and set dates for negotiation sessions.