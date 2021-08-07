Cancel
Eau Claire County, WI

Check Out Eau Claire’s New Beach-Friendly Wheelchairs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEau Claire County beaches are looking a little more beachy-keen with the addition of new beach-accessible wheelchairs, thanks to funding from the Eau Claire County Aging & Disability Resource Center. Two chairs have been added to the items available for use at Eau Claire County parks – one at Coon Fork County Park and one at Lake Altoona Park. These wheelchairs allow users to more easily traverse those parks’ sandy beaches.

