Sports are full of watershed moments. Only a select few are etched into your memory and make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. No matter who your team is or where you’re from, there’s an unspoken consensus that the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics is above the rest. It had everything we love in a sports story: an underdog team taking down a global powerhouse in front of its home crowd. A team that never backed down from a challenge. A team that came together on the biggest stage.