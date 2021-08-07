WINNER OF DCI SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Ryan Miller of East Liverpool is a winner of the DCI Scholarship Program sponsored by Dialysis Clinic Inc. He is the child of David Miller and is majoring in Marketing at The Ohio State University. He is involved in Y Teens, Leo Club, Student Council, Spirit Club and Art Club. The DCI Scholarship Program was created to benefit the children of Dialysis Clinic Inc. employees based on belief in the importance of education. Five recipients were chosen to receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.