Sunmi has revealed the MV teaser for "You Can't Sit With Us". For her comeback, Sunmi will release her 3rd mini album titled '1/6'. As the title track, "You Can't Sit With Us" is a retro dance track with rapid synth melody. The lyrics in the teaser says: "Who do you think you are? You can't sit with us". Check out the full clip that reminds us of an action movie!