California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line.

The National Park Service said the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.

With the help of three other boats the father was found at least 10 minutes after he went under water, officials said. CPR was unsuccessful.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Phil Chiang of Palo Alto. His body was taken to the Utah state medical examiner’s office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

