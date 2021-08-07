Fatal wreck closes portion of North Memorial Pkwy Friday night

A portion of North Memorial Pkwy was closed late Friday night due to a fatal wreck.

The parkway between University and Oakwood remained closed as Huntsville police investigated, and could remain closed for several hours.

A Huntsville Police spokesperson said that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway when the wreck occurred around 10:45 p.m. The driver traveling in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also told WZDX that the other vehicle had three people in it. Two adults were extricated from the vehicle by Huntsville Fire & Rescue and taken by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. In the same vehicle as those two adults, a child under the age of five, in a child restraint, was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The child did not appear to have any physical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.