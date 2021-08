Etched somewhere in the playbook for how to keep your brand fresh is a chapter about the power of collaboration. The possibility of repositioning your brand — emphasizing a side to it that your customers rarely get to see — should not be underestimated. And, since we live in a time where collaboration's boundaries are all but dissolved, with labels connecting the dots between disparate disciplines, we’ve seen countless examples of labels revived by collaboration in the past year alone. But, for every newcomer to the collab club, there’s a label that’s been honing the art of collaboration for years. Exhibit A: Havaianas.