What to Watch: August 7
Rak of Aegis LET’S RAK FOR A CAUSE! Catch the award-winning Pinoy jukebox musical, anywhere you are in the world—and support an educational program at the same time!. For PHP500, you may stream this hit musical on your mobile/desktop device for 24 hours starting August 8, 2021 at 10am (GMT+8/PHL time). The show will have English subtitles, so even non-Pinoys can get in on the fun! Check out our FB event page, send us a message or contact Liza at 09274561059 to find out more.t2conline.com
Comments / 0