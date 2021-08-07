Parenting guru Emily Oster: ‘My kids watch TV every night – everybody needs downtime’

Emily Oster, Ph.D, is an economist at Brown University and the author of two best-selling books on pregnancy and parenting, Expecting Better and Cribsheet, a subject she also explores in her twice-weekly newsletter, ParentData. Her third book, The Family Firm (out August 3), is about parental decision-making in a child’s early school years. During the pandemic, Oster helped launch the COVID-19 School Response Dashboard, an effort to collect data around virus transmission in schools and how they were reopening. She also wrote several viral op-eds arguing that the numbers showed in-person schooling to be safe for kids at a time when everyone was Zoom learning but somehow bars and restaurants were open. Here, she talks about triaging her workday, owning her decisions, and why she’s optimistic about the coming school year. She lives in Rhode Island with her husband, Jesse, and their children, Penelope and Finn. Here, how she gets it done.