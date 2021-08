Hello, Warren Murray with this morning’s major stories. Six people including a child have died after a gunman repeatedly opened fire in Plymouth, police have confirmed. The atrocity is being classed as a domestic incident and is not thought to be related to terrorism. Police believe the suspect shot himself. Armed police and paramedics converged in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth, shortly after 6pm. Devon and Cornwall police said two females and two males were deceased at the scene, along with another male believed to be the offender. A further female had gunshot wounds and died shortly afterwards in hospital. Police stressed it was “not a terrorism-related incident”.