Krissy is a 2-year-old Collie/Lab mix weighing approximately 28 pounds. “She was rescued from a high kill shelter, along with her 8 puppies. She was very timid and starving when we first rescued her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She probably didn’t have a good life before she was brought to the shelter. In spite of this, she was a great mom and took very good care of her babies. She has become a happy, lovable, mellow, friendly sweetheart who loves her humans!”