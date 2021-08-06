New Metroid Dread Teaser Revealed

We’ve had to make do without a new game in The Elder Scrolls series for quite some time. Although it’s a little hard to believe, Skyrim was released nearly a decade ago. While news on the next game in that franchise has been few and far between, another game has popped up that’s similarly exciting. Back in 2019, OnceLost Games, a studio made up of former lead developers from The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and other games, announced its intention to make a spiritual successor to that game. The first trickles of information have been doled out, as the studio has revealed The Wayward Realms, with details and a teaser trailer.