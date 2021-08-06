Cancel
New Metroid Dread Teaser Revealed

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Nintendo revealed a new teaser for , the newest addition in the acclaimed franchise. In the teaser, which you can check out below, we can see more about the game’s lore, as well as more on Samus’ past and a few heavy callbacks to previously released Metroid Games. The game will be a direct sequel from the previously released Metroid Fusion, where the legendary bounty hunter will be facing a new type of enemy, the E.M.M.I., as she unravels the truth behind their birth and their objectives.

attackofthefanboy.com

