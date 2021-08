Hot (a): Having a high degree of heat. Ex.: Thursday at the Olympic women’s golf tournament. If the action through a sweltering day 2 of the women’s Olympic golf tournament could be summarized in one word, it would be “hot.” As the temperature continued to play a significant factor throughout the course of play in the women’s tournament — with heat indices rising to as high as 106 degrees Fahrenheit — the cumulative temperature of the tournament took a sizzling shift on Thursday morning.