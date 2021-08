Konami is coming to Gamescom 2021, and it's bringing new announcements for two of its biggest franchises that aren't Metal Gear or Silent Hill. The company confirmed in a press release today that it's bringing eFootball (the new name for the football/soccer franchise formerly known as PES) and Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel to the all-virtual conference. It will "feature new announcements and content" for the games at the show, though it didn't specify how it will deliver them, since there won't be big booths to wander around in or anything. Maybe a spotlight at the big Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 25?