In an effort to encourage vaccination, the U.S. government is recruiting an “influencer army” to promote COVID-19 vaccines to Gen-Zers. The New York Times reports that Ellie Zeiler, a 17-year-old TikToker, was approached with an offer from the White House asking if she would be willing to take part in a campaign encouraging her 10.2 million followers to get vaccinated. “There is a massive need to grow awareness within the 12-18 age range. We’re moving fast and have only a few available slots to fill, so please let us know ASAP,” the email read. In addition to Zeiler, more than 50 Twitch streamers, YouTubers, TikTokers (including Olivia Rodrigo) have joined the “influencer army” to help spread the word.