Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes offense should benefit from experience and continuity

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec 5, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA;. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2021 season with 10 starters and their entire coaching staff returning on offense. The biggest news for Miami during the 2021 offseason was the return of quarterback D’Eriq King. King working with offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee should help Miami to continue to develop on offense.

