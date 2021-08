It’s crazy that a tooltip for how to rotate objects is not constantly shown in The Sims 4 HUD. Sure you could dive through the tutorials again, or flip on the hints, but if you are going between the PC and PS4 versions, that may just be a waste of your time. With the game still receiving constant updates as well as expansion packs like Cottage Living, it’s not a bad idea if you’re coming back to the game after a break or just starting off to know how to place your items exactly how you like them. Here’s everything we know on how to rotate objects in The Sims 4.