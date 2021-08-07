Cancel
Many opportunities for rain

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of opportunities for storms this weekend. Some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side. The best chance looks to be late Saturday into Sunday morning, but scattered rumbles will be in the area through the weekend. By Monday we will dry out with highs in the 80s. Looking ahead to the rest of next week, plenty of chances of rain are in the forecast with the weather pattern changing, although at this time pinpointing a certain date for rain is unknown. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

