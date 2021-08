Prime Matter announced today they will release their upcoming tactical sci-fi game Encased on Steam on September 7th, 2021. The title developed by Dark Crystal Games has been out in Early Access for nearly two years while they've been trying to perfect the game. But in about six weeks you'll be able to experience an alternative 1976, where you'll fight your way through a sealed wasteland called The Dome. We got more info for you below and even a gameplay video for you to see how the final version will play out.