"Addicted to the Outdoors" has been on television for nearly 18 years now, Jon says, and during that time it has been a core bowhunting show. However, more recently he and Gina hooked up with Huskemaw optics and Best of the West rifles and started doing some long range rifle shooting. Jon says he's always been drawn to archery hunting because of the challenge that hunting with a bow presents. Long range rifle shooting with extreme accuracy is also difficult, and he says it is the next closest thing you can get to the challenge of bowhunting. Using that long range shooting equipment, Jon and Gina went to Wyoming last season to pursue mule deer and antelope where they both tagged out taking shots at 400 to 600 yards. Jon stresses the importance of good equipment and how with the right optics, like the products they use from Huskemaw, a hunter can really increase their effective shot distance.