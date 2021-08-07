CAPTAIN AMERICA! Kevin Durant leads Team USA to win, capturing his third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo
He IS Kevin Durant! That goes without saying, but Kevin Durant is also now “Captain America.” Fresh off agreeing to a four-year, $198 million max extension with Brooklyn on Friday morning, KD got the job done once again to lead Team USA to their fourth straight Olympic gold on Friday night, beating France in a close game at the Tokyo Games. It was Durant’s third Olympic gold, tying Carmelo Anthony’s men’s basketball record. KD also won the gold in the FIBA World Cup in 2010.www.netsdaily.com
Comments / 0