CAPTAIN AMERICA! Kevin Durant leads Team USA to win, capturing his third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo

By Chris Milholen
netsdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe IS Kevin Durant! That goes without saying, but Kevin Durant is also now “Captain America.” Fresh off agreeing to a four-year, $198 million max extension with Brooklyn on Friday morning, KD got the job done once again to lead Team USA to their fourth straight Olympic gold on Friday night, beating France in a close game at the Tokyo Games. It was Durant’s third Olympic gold, tying Carmelo Anthony’s men’s basketball record. KD also won the gold in the FIBA World Cup in 2010.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBANewsweek

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Address Team USA Doubters After Gold Medal Win

Two stars of the U.S. men's basketball team took pleasure in answering their critics after their team triumphed in the Olympic final in Tokyo. Team USA's 87-82 victory over France followed weeks of scrutiny amid media concern at the prospect that American dominance in Olympic basketball was waning. This came...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

How Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant affected Obi Toppin for upcoming season

While Lillard and Durant aren’t in Knicks uniforms, they still have been helping the franchise. Knicks sophomore Obi Toppin continues to show his potential for the Knicks with yet another solid performance in the NBA Summer League. He and Immanuel Quickley combined for 54 points to lead the squad past the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Toppin credited his teammates and coaches for his strong play so far.
BasketballCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant passes Carmelo Anthony to become Team USA's all-time leading scorer

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in NBA history, and now he's also the most prolific scorer in United States Olympic men's basketball history. With his point production against the Czech Republic on Saturday, Durant moved past Carmelo Anthony to become the U.S.'s all-time leading scorer. Anthony, who scored a total of 336 points in Olympic play, now drops to second on the list behind Durant, while LeBron James sits at third with 273 points.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Czech Republic score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant makes history in win for U.S.

Team USA punched its ticket to the knockout stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a dominant 119-84 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday. The win was the second straight for the U.S., as they also defeated Iran after dropping their Olympic opener to France. Team USA will now get an opportunity to move on and continue to compete for their fourth straight gold medal.
Basketballwmleader.com

Team USA, Kevin Durant starting to roll in Tokyo

TOKYO — In the two games since the debacle against France to open these Olympics, the U.S. men’s basketball team has scored 239 points. These are 40-minute games, mind you. It opened the second half here against the Czech Republic by hitting 21-of-25 shots en route to an easy 119-84...
NBAfullpresscoverage.com

Top 10 NBA Players Entering 2021-22 Season

With the tip-off of the 2021-22 season two months away, let’s indulge in one of my favorite things to do. Put out a top ten list. In this case, the top 10 players in the NBA. 10 – DAMIAN LILLARD. A walking bucket who has toiled in the far northwest,...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Kevin Durant to sign four-year $198 million extension Friday

In the biggest move of the off-season— certainly for the Nets and arguably for the entire NBA — Kevin Durant will sign a four-year, $198 million extension that will keep the man many see as the game’s greatest player in Brooklyn through 2026. Shlomo Sprung, writing for Boardroom, Durant’s media...
BasketballRiverside Press Enterprise

Kevin Durant, Team USA overcome slow start to reach gold-medal game

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. men’s basketball team has owned gold for three straight Olympics, making the middle of the medals platform property of the Americans. The Australians tried everything they could to shove them off. “They hit us with a nice punch,” Kevin Durant said after their Olympic semifinals...
NBAYardbarker

Behind Kevin Durant, Team USA completes inspiring gold medal run

A French bar in the Carroll Gardens section of Kevin Durant’s adopted home borough of Brooklyn seemed like the perfect spot to watch Team USA go for the gold medal against France on Friday night. There was just one problem. “We will be closing at 11 p.m.,” the bartender said.

