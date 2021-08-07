Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Daily Devotion - August 7

communitychurch.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding will never bring you Peace. That's why I have instructed you to trust in Me, not in your understanding. Human beings have a voracious appetite for trying to figure things out, in order to gain a sense of mastery over their lives. But the world presents you with an endless series of problems. As soon as you master one set, another pops up to challenge you. The relief you had anticipated is short-lived. Soon your mind is gearing up again: searching for understanding (mastery), instead of seeking Me (your Master).

communitychurch.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proverbs#Niv#Nlt#Thessalonians#Peace#Niv#Romans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Lord to Give You His Words - Your Daily Prayer - July 22

As they approached Jerusalem and came to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of Olives, Jesus sent two of his disciples, saying to them, “Go to the village ahead of you, and just as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here. If anyone asks you, ‘Why are you doing this?’ say, ‘The Lord needs it and will send it back here shortly.’” – Mark 11:1-3.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Perseverance in Suffering - Your Daily Prayer - July 31

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him” - James 1: 12. When tragic, unexpected circumstances happen, do you shake your fist, or do you trust God’s...
godtube.com

A Prayer for Joy During Trials - Your Daily Prayer - August 3

"My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.” James 1:2-3, NKJV. Feeling depleted and defeated was an understatement. From all of the hormonal imbalances and added stress from the severe, chronic sleep deprivation from a baby who woke continually through the night, I experienced depression on and off for months as a postpartum mother. My marriage was also under so much strain because I simply was not behaving like myself whatsoever and was on edge or emotional all the time.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Thankfulness When You Are Anxious

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. - Philippians 4:6. Not a single day goes by when there is not some discouraging news, some concerning thought, some distressing information or some worrying reality. Struggle, expectations (real or imagined), obligations, responsibilities make up the reality of living in this world.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Trust God’s Promises - Your Daily Prayer - July 26

“Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.” - Psalm 91:14. If you were sitting across the table from me today and asked if I’d open to Psalm 91, you’d see the word “peace” written above the text. Years ago, I was in the midst of an intense season of spiritual battle. Nighttime was especially hard for me, even harder on the nights my husband was traveling for work. But one particular night I realized I had to hand my battle over to the Lord.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Filling of God’s Power and Love - Your Daily Prayer - August 4

“I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to measure of all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:16-19.
Religionelizabethton.com

Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror

Dear Rev. Graham: Why did God give the law if He knew people couldn’t possibly keep it, and what was the significance of the Old Testament sacrifice? — L.K. Dear L.K.: The Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror. When we look into God’s Word, we see what true righteousness is. The Ten Commandments describe the life that pleases God. If we are separated from God by sin, the law exposes our sin and shows us our true spiritual condition. Such a mirror does not reveal a very attractive image!
ReligionFillmore County Journal

Pastor – Living into the unknown

The last year has been one of unknowns. A pandemic. An election. Constant changes in policies and procedures for churches, grocery stores, gyms, and schools. Just about everything has been unknown. There are many other unknowns for each of us in our lives – new or ending relationships, employment changes, graduating or starting school, moving to a new home or into a care facility, a new diagnosis or recovery. Life is full of unknowns.
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: Making wise choices

Life is composed of a series of decisions, which is why it’s important to have a plan for making wise choices. The Bible is filled with verses about prayer and discovering God’s will. If we follow a plan based on God’s Word, we’ll make decisions wisely and avoid the difficulties and heartaches that come from wrong choices.
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Trust God with your Pain

Living a life of faith is a beautiful, life-changing blessing from God. However, it doesn’t mean we get a free pass from the pain of this life. Never forget that Jesus Himself experienced great pain, and He was the closest person there ever was to God. Christianity doesn’t take us away from all suffering in the world but rather gives us a way to process it, endure it and overcome it.
Religionatwatersedge.org

There Is No God

Let’s talk about fools today. We often assume that when we call someone a fool, we are describing an intellectual incapacity. We think about foolishness as a lack of common sense, or making poor decisions. When a friend does something foolish, we respond with “Well, that was stupid!” Foolish behavior is seen as a function of the mind, and fools lack the wherewithal to “know better.” Fools are imprudent and silly.
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 7-18-21: The Lord is my Shepherd, there is nothing I shall want.

Many funerals have the twenty third psalm as the responsorial psalm. It gives comfort to those who are grieving and are filled with sorrow. There is a sense that in the loss there is a hope of life eternal. That God will provide and accept those who have died but will also accept those of us who believe and are still here on earth. Through the words of this psalm, God offers compassion and comfort. This psalm also teaches us the grace to administer compassion and comfort to one another.
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Do not grow weary or lose heart

Have you been watching the Olympics? Our family has been enjoying the whole experience! As I watch, I keep remembering that in the Bible, the Christian life is often compared to an athletic event. Commitment, discipline, focus and self control are essential as we eye the everlasting prize (1 Corinthians...
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionmadisoncountyjournal.com

DUNCAN/Jesus’ baptism: To fulfill all righteousness

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew chapter 3:13-17. As we read this passage we see that John the Baptist’s ministry is in full swing. And in the midst of his ministry, our Lord Jesus comes, and He presents Himself to John to be baptized. As a result, John the Baptist is shocked. In fact, John responds, “Lord, Jesus, I am preaching the baptism of repentance to prepare the way for the Lord and You are revealing Yourself to me as the One about whom I have been preaching. Why should I baptize You? You need to baptize Me.” This is a wonderful passage. And there are at least four things that we learn about our Lord Jesus Christ in these verses. First, we observe the humility of Christ. Secondly, we learn about the significance of Christ’s baptism. Thirdly, we observe the Father’s spiritual provision of the Son. Fourthly and finally, we see heaven’s declaration of Christ’s identity.
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Understanding who is the Truth

In Matthew, chapter 16, Jesus starts a discussion with His disciples by asking a question: “Whom do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?” Notice, He did not refer to Himself by His given name. He refers to Himself by a title we find in Daniel: “Son of Man.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy