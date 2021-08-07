Daily Devotion - August 7

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew chapter 3:13-17. As we read this passage we see that John the Baptist’s ministry is in full swing. And in the midst of his ministry, our Lord Jesus comes, and He presents Himself to John to be baptized. As a result, John the Baptist is shocked. In fact, John responds, “Lord, Jesus, I am preaching the baptism of repentance to prepare the way for the Lord and You are revealing Yourself to me as the One about whom I have been preaching. Why should I baptize You? You need to baptize Me.” This is a wonderful passage. And there are at least four things that we learn about our Lord Jesus Christ in these verses. First, we observe the humility of Christ. Secondly, we learn about the significance of Christ’s baptism. Thirdly, we observe the Father’s spiritual provision of the Son. Fourthly and finally, we see heaven’s declaration of Christ’s identity.