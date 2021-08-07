All-new 2021 Land Rover Discovery R-Dynamic
This week we drive the 2021 Land Rover Discovery R-Dynamic S, an all-new expression of sport/luxury in a beautiful motif from the United Kingdom manufacturer. Built in Nitra, Slovakia, on an all-new unibody platform, our 2021 Discovery is styled in a beautiful, rounded motif that is a far cry from the muscular, high center of gravity designs of its predecessors. However, Discovery 2021 is still a maximum off-road 4x4 thanks to an 11.5-inch ground clearance and all the necessary heavy duty 4x4 necessities.www.standard-journal.com
