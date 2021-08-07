Cancel
The Running Cam: Potential For Newton To Shine In 2021

By Andrew Lykins
Cover picture for the articleCam Newton saw eerily similar raw numbers with the Patriots as his 2015 MVP campaign with Panthers. Is more success inevitable in 2021?. When the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady the fan base was excited. Cam brought infectious energy and charisma that would serve him well as taking the reigns from the legendary signal-caller. For myself, I was intrigued the most with that mysterious concept of a “running quarterback”. This elusive specimen can take many forms. It can be the slashing sprinter like we see from Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray. It can be the opportunistic scrambler that we see in Russell Wilson. Cam is different than all of these. He is a throwback that relies more on size and power to achieve his goals. So what benefits does his style bring to the table? If he wins the job to start what can we expect to see?

