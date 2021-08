The Plymouth Public Library is located at 132 South St., Plymouth. For information on events, call 508-830-4250 or visit https://plymouthpubliclibrary.org. Read to a Dog: 4 p.m. July 28. Join us in the library's garden with Legend and Rosie, golden retrievers who are Dog B.O.N.E.S therapy dogs. Children who are independent readers will be able to sign up for one 15-minute session to read to Legend or Rosie. This is a great opportunity to read aloud in a comfortable environment, which can help improve comprehension and confidence! Intended for children under the age of 12. Registration required.