Choosing bulbs for fall planting

Milton Daily Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we know it hot, humid summer days will turn crisp and cool as the growing season starts to wind down. But don’t put away your gardening tools just yet, fall is a great time to start laying the groundwork for a show-stopping spring garden. What could be better than a vibrant explosion of color after a cold, gray winter? Flower bulbs are a great place to start your garden design. Even the most inexperienced gardener can create something to be proud of. Bulbs are easy to grow, easy to maintain and since the nutrients are stored within the bulb, complicated soil preparation isn’t necessary. Grow them in beds, borders, window boxes, and containers.

