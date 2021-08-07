The (Almost Too) Easy Way to Turn Your Plain Square Hallways Into Archways

“When I first thought of the idea, I said, there’s no way I can do that,” California-based DIYer Danielle Guerrero recalls of looking at the long hallway that connects her bedroom and bathroom. Her dream? Turn those plain, squared-off openings into archways. With no budget to hire someone else to do the job, she put the update on the back burner for a whole year and a half. Then she got the guts to do it. “The exterior of the house actually has a more Mediterranean feel, so I always thought it was weird that the inside was so modern with straight lines,” she explains.