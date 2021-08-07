Cancel
Bossier Parish, LA

Ex Bossier Teacher Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Rape Charges

By Rueben Wright
 3 days ago
A quick ending in a trial that took place Tuesday (8/3/21) in the case of former Bossier Teacher, Aubrey "Perry" Norcross. A guilty plea by Norcross to attempted aggravated rape was entered in Bossier Parish District Court. Norcross was arrested in 2018 and originally accused of first-degree rape, video voyeurism of child under 17, eight counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Lafayette, LA
