Wyoming's highest court will take up oral arguments in the case of a Casper man who was convicted of felony murder in the fatal shooting of his mother. Andrew Wayne Steplock is currently serving out a life sentence at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington for felony murder. He's also serving 55 years to life on a second-degree murder charge, 10 to 15 years on an aggravated burglary charge and three to five years on a possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent charge.