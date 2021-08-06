Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Perfect (Ice) Storm: Labor Issues, Heat Waves Creating Ice Shortages

By Boise State Public Radio News
kunc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re trying to stock up on ice for a backyard get-together or river trip, you may have to plan ahead. Stores in states including Idaho, Colorado and Montana are having ice shortages and capping how many bags you can buy. Some ice companies are doing just fine. But many...

www.kunc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Labor Market#Labor Issues#The Ice House#Colorado Ice Works#Wyoming Public Media#Nevada Public Radio#Kunr#Kunc#Kunm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hobbieskunc.org

Smoke Does Little To Scare Off Campers On Public Lands, Report Suggests

Camping season and wildfire season overlap. But smoke doesn't appear to scare off many campers on public lands, according to a new report from the non-profit research firm Resources for the Future. By comparing campground data in the West to wildfire, smoke, and air quality data over a ten-year period,...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Labor shortages, hot weather causing some ice shortages in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Keeping cool this summer has become more of a challenge for people wanting to buy bags of ice. Reddy Ice, a national supplier with a facility in Colorado Springs, explains on its phone welcome message that a lack of workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and issues related to making The post Labor shortages, hot weather causing some ice shortages in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
EnvironmentPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Love Snow? You’ll Really Like the Farmers Almanac Winter 2021-2022 Prediction

Remember last winter when the Southern Tier got pounded with four feet of snow, breaking not only records but all of our shovels? Of course, you do. You might not want to remember all the snow that we got last winter much less think about the possibility of another winter of getting pounded on. Sure we live in the Northeast where snow in winter is a given, but most people didn't love getting 3.5 feet of it all in one day. If the Farmers' Almanac winter weather prediction is even remotely accurate you might want to buy a couple of extra shovels just in case because they're not saying that we'll get nearly 4 feet of snow all in one fell swoop, but they're also not saying we won't.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Our heat wave continues with passing storms

Dangerous heat index WED-THU Isolated afternoon storm chances. Expect another muggy start to the day with the sunrise temperatures around 70°. Since the heat and humidity will be so high we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms this afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms today. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall and strong damaging wind gusts. Have a way of getting weather alerts. Afternoon highs return to the low-mid 90s with feels like temperatures nearing 100°, especially across the Southside.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Baker Valley in Oregon, and the Lower Treasure Valley including Ontario, Oregon through Caldwell, Idaho. * WHEN...From 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Thursday to 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 103 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
IndustryPosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Heat, smoke protections are a start, but workers need more

Lopez is the executive director of PCUN, Oregon’s largest farmworker union. Sebastian Francisco Perez came to the United States with a dream. He wanted to be a father and raise a family. He started a life in the Willamette Valley, where he worked as much as he could, supporting his wife in Guatemala and saving money for fertility treatment.
Idaho Falls, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Restaurants heavily impacted by labor shortages (copy)

Tuesdays at Mac n' Kelly’s Pub and Grill are usually relatively slow for the Idaho Falls restaurant, demanding little from staff members. That changed on July 27, when a huge influx of customers caused a minor crisis. "We had one bachelor party that had a reservation that was for like...
Politicskunc.org

Gun Owners And Non-Owners Share Support For Firearm Background Checks

It’s obvious that gun owners and non-gun owners often disagree on gun policy, but recent Pew Research surveys show they share some opinions, too. The divisions are where you might expect them: Pew found that most gun owners oppose bans on assault-style weapons or on high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Most non-gun owners support those bans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy