Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Week Ahead: NFP Over-analysis, US CPI, and Emerging Market Central Banks

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Non-Farm Payrolls culminated last week with a whopping +935,000 jobs for July. In addition, the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% in June to 5.4%! This week will be filled with speculation as to whether this is enough substantial further progress to warrant a taper announcement at the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of August. In addition, both the RBA and the BOE met last week. The two central banks appear to be on different paths, with the RBA ready to taper despite an increase in coronavirus cases, and the BOE preparing the markets for a rate increase down the road as coronavirus cases decrease. This week, the CBRT and Banxico will meet: Monetary Policy may be a little different in emerging market countries. UK Prel Q2 GDP, Australian Employment, and US inflation also will be watched!

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Bank Australia#Non Farm Payrolls#Rba#Boe#Cbrt#Australian Employment#Fed#Fomc#Qe#The Turkish Lira#The Mexican Peso#Turkish#Coin#Amc#Snex#Coke#Bidu#Dis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Businessactionforex.com

All Eyes On US CPI Report

Today’s main macro highlight will be the release of US CPI report at 13:30 BST. Economists expect CPI to show a slight moderation to 5.3% year-on-year in July from 5.4% in June, with core CPI seen easing to 4.3% from 4.5% previously. Depending on how the actual numbers deviate from these expectations, we might see the dollar, gold and stocks move sharply later in the day:
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

USD/JPY has reversed course after taking out the July low (109.06) amid a recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may rattle the recent advance in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to slow for the first time in 2021. USD/JPY...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Extends Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar strengthened in early European trading Wednesday, extending recent gains ahead of U.S. inflation data which could influence Federal Reserve’s tapering thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded around 0.1% higher at...
Businessactionforex.com

The US Dollar Edges Low Post-US Inflation

Currency markets remain in a holding pattern erring toward tapering and US Dollar strength. The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira jumps 1% after c.bank holds rates

* Easing cycle in Turkey unlikely until end of 2021 - analyst. * China looks into online insurance sector amid business crackdown. * EM stocks fall as virus, China regulation worries weigh (Updates after Turkish central bank decision) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hit session highs on Thursday after...
Businessactionforex.com

UK Q2 GDP Rebounds As Restrictions Eased

UK Q2 GDP rebounds as virus restrictions were lifted; Q3 outlook may not be as rosy. IEA cut its 2021 oil demand forecast citing resurgent pandemic hitting major consumers, and predicted a new inventory surplus in 2022. Asia. Fitch affirms Japan sovereign rating at A; outlook negative. Increased calls by...
BusinessForexTV.com

Turkey Central Bank Keeps Rates Unchanged

Turkey’s central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as inflation continued to remain high. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey governed by Sahap Kavcioglu, decided to hold the key one-week repo rate at 19.00 percent. The bank had last...
Economyactionforex.com

UK GDP In-line, GBP/USD Bulls Watching for a Break above 1.3900

The GDP report highlights the stop-and-start nature of the economic recovery in the UK, where the start of Q2 saw strong growth before slowing in June…. After yesterday’s highly-anticipated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, traders refocused their attention across the Atlantic to the Q2 UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report.
Stocksactionforex.com

Markets Flat Ahead Of PPI

Everything is looking a little flat in financial markets on Thursday, with most of Europe seeing small gains and US futures a mixed bag ahead of the open. The week’s big data release gave the markets a small bump on Wednesday as it took some of the pressure off the central bank even if it doesn’t change its plans around tapering. Inflation being transitory is crucial to tightening of monetary policy is done in a gradual way and the CPI numbers aligned with the Fed’s narrative around price pressures this year.
Marketsactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

It feels like the day after on markets. The CPI print stopped the rally higher in US yields and the dollar, but didn’t spark a big countermove neither. Now we’re stuck in no one’s land just below the recent best levels. A second tier eco calendar couldn’t inspire. The chorus of (regional) US central bank governors is known by now. US Treasuries still marginally underperform German Bunds in the run-up to tonight’s $27bn 30-yr Bond sale which wraps up the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation after a solid 3-yr and a stellar 10-yr Note sale. US yields add 0.2 bps (2-yr) to 2 bps (20-yr) in a daily perspective. German yields add 0.4 bps (2-yr) to 1.6 bps (10-yr). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrow by 2 bps.
Businessinvesting.com

Softer CPI Sets USD Back, Not Fed

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies after the U.S. inflation report showed consumer prices slowing in the month of July. Overall inflation grew by only 0.5%, down from 0.9% the previous month, but core price growth was weaker than anticipated. In yesterday’s note, we highlighted the recent decline in lumber and used car prices as reasons why traders should expect inflationary pressures to ease. Even though the slowdown was anticipated, investors had a strong reaction to the report. U.S. stocks hit record highs, Treasury yields declined and currencies, like the euro and the New Zealand dollar shot higher against the greenback.
Marketsactionforex.com

Awaiting US CPI Data

Focus on US July CPI data due later today which could provide a clue as to when the Fed could start pulling back stimulus. German July Final CPI YoY reading confirmed its highest annual pace since 1993. Asia. South Korea July Unemployment Rate: 3.3% v 3.8%e. Singapore Q2 Final GDP...
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

The US stock market traded without a single dynamic yesterday. At the close of the day, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.46%, making a new all-time high, the S&P 500 index added 0.10%, and the NASDAQ technology index decreased by 0.49%. The rise in Dow Jones was mainly due to the approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure project. The top gainers among Dow Jones index components were shares of Caterpillar Inc. (+2.46%) and Walmart Inc. (+2.13%). Today, the previous month’s US inflation data will be published. A rise in inflation could cause strong sales in financial markets, as cutting the Federal Reserve QE program is the only way to suppress inflation. Rising inflation could also heighten expectations of rate hikes next year. If inflation is lower, there is a possibility that everything will remain the same.
BusinessForexTV.com

USD/CAD Analysis: Crude Oil and US CPI Pushing Under 1.2500

USD/CAD remains under pressure as crude oil recovers. US CPI came as expected, dented the Dollar pressure. Fed’s tapering decision is highly dependent on the inflation data. The USD/CAD analysis closed in negative territory on Tuesday as a strong recovery in crude oil helped the commodities-linked Canadian dollar outperform its US counterpart. However, on Wednesday, … Continued.
Gas Priceactionforex.com

CPI Shapes Tapering Pace

A broad decline in the US dollar following a US inflation print that matched consensus highlights market uncertainty around the path of Fed rates. Comments from Evans and Barkin also underscore the rift at the FOMC. The 83 double barrier in USDX coincided with 1.17 support in EURUSD. US CPI...
Businessfxempire.com

What’s Next For Gold Prices As Critical Inflation Data Looms?

CPI Inflation data for July, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday will take centre stage this week – especially after June’s CPI reading showed the largest monthly gain in Inflation since 2008 with CPI jumping from 5% to a scorching 5.4%. While, core CPI Inflation rose from 3.8% to 4.5%, which is its sharpest increase in three decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy