Rigging For AI: How The US Navy Embraces Digital And Masters AI With Brett Vaughan, Chief AI Officer And AI Portfolio Manager At The Office Of Naval Research

By Kathleen Walch
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Artificial intelligence is proving essential to enhancing and accelerating modern military forces and the US Navy’s Office of Naval Research (ONR) is seeing the advantage AI can provide to maintain dominance over increasingly capable adversaries. In 2019 Brett Vaughan became the Navy Chief AI Officer and AI Portfolio Manager at the Office of Naval Research to further take advantage of the strategic value AI can provide. Brett has 30 years of Defense Intelligence and Technology expertise with strengths in military support, strategic communications, GEOINT, Naval Intelligence and Navy R&D allowing him to bring his diverse background to this role to help shape the Navy’s current and future plans for AI use, as well as AI development and adoption. Brett regularly communicates how the Navy is pushing their AI strategy forward, and will be speaking August 19, 2021 at an upcoming AI in Government virtual event.

