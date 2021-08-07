Letters to the editor

Cancel
This letter is in response to Mrs. Moats’ letter published on July 31. Mrs. Moats seemed to cast the Hange family in a negative light in her editorial. Our family has worked diligently for decades to support the Central Local Schools in many ways, including the Fairview Athletic Boosters and more recently the Fairview Schools Fund. The latter is a fund which generates thousands of dollars for student scholarships and classroom mini-grants annually.

