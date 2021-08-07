Cancel
Fulton County, OH

Fulton County schools issue joint statement on opening agreement

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

In collaboration with the Fulton County Health Department, the seven school districts in the county have updated information on current plans for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Once again, schools will be offering in-person instruction in accordance with their district calendars prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff. Due to emerging concerns with the Delta variant, these guidelines and recommendations are subject to change.

