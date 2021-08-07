Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcallen, TX

Pickups not allowed outside Anzalduas migrant shelter

By KRGV Staff
KRGV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several people showing up to the migrant shelter at Anzalduas Park to pick up family members, officials announced pickups are not allowed. "We still have immigrants that are still coming across. By all means, we don't want anybody to be driving around there late at night and they have a group and they're faced with them, and if they pick them up, then there may be an issue with breaking the law,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable Larry Gallardo said. “They need to go through the process and then go from there."

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Mcallen, TX
Government
Mcallen, TX
Society
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 5 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy