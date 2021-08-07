Pickups not allowed outside Anzalduas migrant shelter

With several people showing up to the migrant shelter at Anzalduas Park to pick up family members, officials announced pickups are not allowed. "We still have immigrants that are still coming across. By all means, we don't want anybody to be driving around there late at night and they have a group and they're faced with them, and if they pick them up, then there may be an issue with breaking the law,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable Larry Gallardo said. “They need to go through the process and then go from there."