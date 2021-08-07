Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Tyler Fitzgerald hits for cycle, Marco Luciano smashes three-run bomb in Emeralds’ 20-2 bashing of Tri-City

By Mojo Hill
Emerald Media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering Friday’s game against the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Eugene Emeralds had gained three games in the standings in the last three days. They made that four with authority on Friday, wiping out the Dust Devils 20-2 in a complete blowout. In his second game with Eugene, Marco Luciano hit his first High-A homer, while Tyler Fitzgerald hit for the cycle by the fifth inning. Sean Roby and Ismael Munguia also reached base five times each. The team combined for 21 hits in an offensive onslaught unlike any the Emeralds have put up all season.

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eugene Emeralds#Tri#Nurse#Giants#Aquasox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Francisco, CAMcCovey Chronicles

Marco Luciano promoted to High-A

Marco Luciano is moving up in the world. The shortstop, who is unanimously viewed by prospect analysts as the top prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization (and one of the best prospects in baseball) has been promoted to High-A, where he’ll join the Eugene Emeralds. Luciano — a 19-year...
MLBEmerald Media

Getting a glimpse at Giants top prospect Marco Luciano in his High-A debut

Eugene Emeralds director of media relations Alex Stimson made a cryptic Twitter post on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning), writing “Too wired to sleep. BIG day tomorrow... err, today. #GoEms.”. The momentary confusion was qualmed when the Emeralds tweeted a hype video at noon on Wednesday, saying “The wait is over,...
MLBDetroit News

Scary collision between Hill, Baddoo dampens Tigers' win over Orioles

— The game all of a sudden became very secondary as Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo and center fielder Derek Hill were sprawled out on the ground in left field after a fierce collision in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The two speedy rookie outfielders were chasing a drive in...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Return package revealed for Detroit Tigers trade with Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB trade deadline is just over 2 hours away and the Detroit Tigers have gotten in on the action as they have traded Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers. We now know the return package for Norris and according to Jason Beck, who also reported the trade first, the Tigers are getting RHP Reese Olsen from the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBMLive.com

2 Tigers outfielders leave game after full-speed collision

BALTIMORE -- Detroit Tigers outfielders Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo left Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning after colliding in left-center field. Hill and Baddoo were both racing for a deep fly ball hit by Anthony Santander when they ran into each other just in front of the warning track.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBESPN

Tigers beat Orioles 9-4 despite scary collision in outfield

BALTIMORE -- — Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo took off after Anthony Santander's drive to left-center field. Each player reached for the ball — and then they collided, sending Baddoo's cap flying. “It was a nasty collision. It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Does Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo have Cedric Mullins-like potential? AJ Hinch thinks so

Before Thursday, Akil Baddoo and Cedric Mullins hadn't stood face-to-face in one year. But they text and talk on the phone, even connecting via FaceTime when Baddoo launched a home run on the first pitch he saw in his first MLB at-bat. They have known each other for about seven years, thanks to their travel baseball team in Atlanta.
MLBTMZ.com

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill Injured In Violent Outfield Collision

Two Detroit Tigers players crashed into each other in the outfield Tuesday night ... and the collision was so violent, both guys had to leave the game with injuries. It all went down in the 8th inning of the Tigers' tilt against the Orioles in Baltimore ... when Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill went after a fly ball that was hit to left-center field.
MLBFrankfort Times

Javier Báez hits 2-run homer in New York Mets debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez homered in his New York Mets debut Saturday night, a two-run shot that energized the home crowd at Citi Field against the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time All-Star launched a 1-2 cutter from starter Wade Miley to left field in the sixth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, trimming New York's deficit to 4-3.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Three hits, two runs in win

Wong went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Friday's 9-5 win over Atlanta. The second baseman sparked Milwaukee's go-ahead rally in the fourth inning with his RBI double. Wong has hit safely in 10 of 11 games since he returned from a calf injury after the All-Star break. He's gone 15-for-48 (.313) with a home run, four RBI and 11 runs scored in that span as a near-everyday leadoff option. He owns a .295/.353/.467 slash line through 269 plate appearances this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Hits three home runs

Ortega went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Sunday's loss to the Nationals. Ortega had himself a career day, as he drove in all of the Cubs' runs in the 6-5 defeat. The outfielder has emerged with a regular role, and with Chicago trading away Kris Bryant and Jake Marisnick before the deadline, Ortega should have an even firmer grip on playing time. He has six home runs and a .918 OPS through 50 games and is worth fantasy attention while he plays at a high level as a starter.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Chapman: Blasts three-run bomb

Chapman went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres. Chapman made his presence felt in the very first inning, with a three-run blast that set the tone for Oakland's offense. The third baseman isn't having a strong year since he's only hitting .221, but he seems to be turning things around of late. He has hit safely in all but one of his last six contests while homering twice in that span.

Comments / 0

Community Policy