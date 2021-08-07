Tyler Fitzgerald hits for cycle, Marco Luciano smashes three-run bomb in Emeralds’ 20-2 bashing of Tri-City
Entering Friday’s game against the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Eugene Emeralds had gained three games in the standings in the last three days. They made that four with authority on Friday, wiping out the Dust Devils 20-2 in a complete blowout. In his second game with Eugene, Marco Luciano hit his first High-A homer, while Tyler Fitzgerald hit for the cycle by the fifth inning. Sean Roby and Ismael Munguia also reached base five times each. The team combined for 21 hits in an offensive onslaught unlike any the Emeralds have put up all season.www.dailyemerald.com
