A Woman from Russia recently spent over $7,000 on a single cup of coffee during a trip to Switzerland. Olesja Schemjakowa accidentally entered her four-digit PIN, 7686, into a credit card terminal while trying to leave a tip. The tip was not 20%, but rather 32,000%. Olesja was unaware of the mistake until she received her credit card bill the following month. Her credit card company refused to reverse the charges. She was unable to get a refund from the coffee shop because it closed and filed for bankruptcy. Olesja says: