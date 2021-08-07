Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ICTN 1 – City Source (N)

Posted by 
Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1TQf_0bKYCdKB00

A job fair attracted hundreds of job seekers to the Irving Convention Center. On the next “City Source,” find out about some of the available opportunities. Other stories include: Irving Police host “Pizza with a Cop”; Irving ISD to Open Collegiate Academy in South Irving; Update on pools and aquatic centers.

Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Monday at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday at 4 p.m., Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m., and Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

23
Followers
511
Post
728
Views
ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ictn 1#Irving Police#Open Collegiate Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Related
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: City of Brentwood

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kirk Bednar from the City of Brentwood and Sarah Johnson from Brentwood Rotary about the new inclusive playground at Granny White Park. You can donate to this project here: https://brentwoodinclusiveplayground.org/. Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Hoopeston, ILwhporadio.com

MASKS REQUIRED FOR CITY HALL VISITORS

Effective immediately, any unvaccinated visitors to Hoopeston's city hall will be required to wear a mask. Vaccinated visitors are encouraged to wear a mask as well. Social distancing protocols will be followed while in Hoopeston's city hall.
Public Safetychicagopolice.org

CPD Community Alert – Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking 12th District (Near West)/18th District (N ear North)

06 Aug 21 - Community Alert - 12th & 18th District - Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking -P21-3-091(CA) This alert gives notice to the residents of the 12th and 18th Districts of two recent Aggravated Vehicular Hijackings. In those crimes, three to four offenders approached victims on foot as the victims sat inside of their vehicles. One offender displayed a handgun then demanded and received the victims’ vehicles. Three offenders then entered into and fled in the victims’ vehicles as the 4th offender fled in a separate vehicle. In one of the incidents, personal property was taken from the victim’s person before the offenders fled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy