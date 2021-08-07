ICTN 1 – City Source (N)

A job fair attracted hundreds of job seekers to the Irving Convention Center. On the next “City Source,” find out about some of the available opportunities. Other stories include: Irving Police host “Pizza with a Cop”; Irving ISD to Open Collegiate Academy in South Irving; Update on pools and aquatic centers.

Sunday at 8:30 p.m., Monday at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday at 4 p.m., Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Friday at 4 p.m., and Saturday at 9:30 p.m.