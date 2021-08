CELINA — Defiance took eighth in a deep 19-team field at the Celina Invitational Friday in boys golf action with a team score of 349. Aidan Kiessling put up an 85 to lead the scorecard for Defiance with the other three Bulldogs finishing close behind as Kam Brown added an 87, David Jimenez an 88 and Jayden Jerger an 89.