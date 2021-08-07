Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulding County, OH

Sharing love with foster children in Paulding County

By TIM McDONOUGH @cnmcdonough tmcdonough@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Vince and Yolanda Cantu were asked to serve as the foster parents of Jacob-Eaton Acres near here in 2017, it was an answer to their prayers. The couple, who lead Hebron Ministries and help oversee a homeless shelter in Defiance, have served as foster parents for the past 14 years. When they became foster parents, they remodeled their home in Defiance to add more bedrooms and a bathroom, so they could foster more children.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Paulding County, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Defiance, OH
Defiance, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Family Services#The Jacob Farm#Eaton Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy