Sharing love with foster children in Paulding County

When Vince and Yolanda Cantu were asked to serve as the foster parents of Jacob-Eaton Acres near here in 2017, it was an answer to their prayers. The couple, who lead Hebron Ministries and help oversee a homeless shelter in Defiance, have served as foster parents for the past 14 years. When they became foster parents, they remodeled their home in Defiance to add more bedrooms and a bathroom, so they could foster more children.