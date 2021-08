Welcome to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a community committed to valuing, respecting, and including every person regardless of gender, ethnicity, race, skin color, religion, physical or mental ability, sexual orientation, nationality, age, or other identities. By continually learning and living the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ), we are committed to addressing the persistent challenges and harms of discrimination and oppression in the past and present. We work to meet such challenges both at the Lab and in our collaborations around the world. We invite you to join us in celebrating our differences and uniting in the mission to understand and protect birds and the natural world. This statement of values is a living document.