Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulding, OH

Paulding, Holgate making new league moves official at last

By AARON GROSS @crescentsports agross@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter about a year and a half of planning, a changing of gym banners and some website updating, the moves have become official for Paulding and Holgate in their new homes. As the 2021-22 fall sports season began this week with the boys golf season getting underway and other sports beginning later in August, Paulding’s return to the Green Meadows Conference and Holgate’s move to the Buckeye Border Conference have become official as of the start of the school year.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Blue Creek, OH
City
Oakwood, OH
Paulding, OH
Sports
City
Edgerton, OH
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Fairview, OH
City
Holgate, OH
City
Paulding, OH
City
Jewell, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Conference#Eight Man Football#Basketball#Gmc#Tigers#Panthers#Nwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy