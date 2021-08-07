Paulding, Holgate making new league moves official at last

After about a year and a half of planning, a changing of gym banners and some website updating, the moves have become official for Paulding and Holgate in their new homes. As the 2021-22 fall sports season began this week with the boys golf season getting underway and other sports beginning later in August, Paulding’s return to the Green Meadows Conference and Holgate’s move to the Buckeye Border Conference have become official as of the start of the school year.