F&M announces completion of subordinated note offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that it has issued a notice of redemption to the holders of its 5.75% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2022 (the "Debentures"), representing a redemption in full of all of the currently outstanding Debentures. The Debentures will be redeemed on September 9, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"), in accordance with their terms, at a total redemption price of US$1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest of US$25.52 up to but excluding the Redemption Date, both per US$1,000 principal amount. The redemption price has been determined in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture. Tricon intends to satisfy the redemption price through the issuance of common shares in the capital of Tricon ("Common Shares") at 95% of the U.S. dollar equivalent of the 20-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the fifth trading day preceding the Redemption Date, with cash to be paid for the accrued and unpaid interest on the Debentures and in lieu any fractional Common Shares that would otherwise be issued.