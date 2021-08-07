Cancel
Archbold, OH

F&M announces completion of subordinated note offering

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the parent holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, this week announced the completion of a private placement of $35 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 30, 2031 to various accredited investors. The price for the notes was 100% of the principal amount of the notes. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including financing acquisitions and organic growth.

