Manure incorporation with the H2O Ohio program
Livestock farmers have an opportunity to be a part of the H2Ohio program on manure incorporation. This program pays farmers for three years to apply manure to a cover crop or a growing crop in the summer or early fall. The program is designed to encourage farmers to tie up nitrogen or phosphorus in manure to decrease the risk of manure or nutrient runoff into surface water. Keeping nutrients and manure on the land and out the water helps to keep our water clean to drink (after treatment), and is good for recreational activities like swimming and fishing.www.crescent-news.com
