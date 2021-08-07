Manure incorporation with the H2O Ohio program

Ohio State Extension is hosting the Annual Manure Science Review at MVP Dairy on Tuesday August 10th, 2021, from 10 am to 3 pm. We are excited to be back in person with this event. MVP Dairy is in Celina and is a 4,500 head dairy with a state of the art 80 cow rotary milking parlor and manure recycling system. During the event you will have the opportunity to: tour the facilities, hear speakers from Wright State Lake Campus, USDA-ARS, and Ag Solutions, and watch many field demonstrations with solid and liquid manure applications as well as side-dressing growing crops with manure. The registration fee is $30 which includes lunch. Certified Crop Advisors, Ohio Certified Livestock Manager, ODA Fertilizer Recertification, and IN Office of State Chemist continuing education credits will be available! Please consider coming out for a day of learning and fun! If you would like to register, contact Taylor Dill at dill.138@osu.edu or call 937-569-5000.