Between Henry and Stark County there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 last week. That’s another week to week increase for the number of cases between the two counties. Stark County also experienced two more COVID-19 related deaths this week bringing that to 96 people who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department was our guest on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday morning. RaeAnn reiterated what the CDC now calls a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.’