This week’s Furry Friday segment features Jane the Dog. Jane is believed to be a Boxer mix and she is about two-years-old. Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Jane, along with another dog, John, were spotted on a rural property South of Mandan. She says both dogs are presumed to be abandoned. Jane and John are currently on a five-day hold while the organization works with local authorities to track down the owners.