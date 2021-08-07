Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Kathleen "Kathy" Musholt Ward

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen "Kathy" Musholt Ward, passed away August 4, 2021. Kathy was born in Hannibal, Missouri, at St. Elizabeth hospital, May 16, 1952, just three minutes after her older identical twin, Katy. At the time she was the fourth child in the family. The Musholt family, Mary, Clyde and their growing brood of, eventually, six children settled in Rogers in 1954, where Kathy spent her formative years with a brief stint in St. Louis from 1964 to 1969. She attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1970. Kathy attended The University of Arkansas where she met her future husband John. They soon moved to North Carolina and spent 18 fabulous years there, having two sons Brandon and Chris. While in North Carolina she graduated from UNC Greensboro and worked as a CPA for many years and as an auditor for Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. The Ward family moved back to Northwest Arkansas in 1990 and Kathy began work as the head accountant at Underwood's Jewelers for ten years before becoming the head auditor for the University of Arkansas system in 2001.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rogers, AR
Obituaries
City
Rogers, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Unc Greensboro#Obituary#Rogers High School#Unc Greensboro#Guilford College#Razorback#Nelson Berna Funeral Home#Circle Of Life Hospice#Shriners Hospital#Rogers 2898 West Walnut#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy