Kathleen "Kathy" Musholt Ward, passed away August 4, 2021. Kathy was born in Hannibal, Missouri, at St. Elizabeth hospital, May 16, 1952, just three minutes after her older identical twin, Katy. At the time she was the fourth child in the family. The Musholt family, Mary, Clyde and their growing brood of, eventually, six children settled in Rogers in 1954, where Kathy spent her formative years with a brief stint in St. Louis from 1964 to 1969. She attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1970. Kathy attended The University of Arkansas where she met her future husband John. They soon moved to North Carolina and spent 18 fabulous years there, having two sons Brandon and Chris. While in North Carolina she graduated from UNC Greensboro and worked as a CPA for many years and as an auditor for Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. The Ward family moved back to Northwest Arkansas in 1990 and Kathy began work as the head accountant at Underwood's Jewelers for ten years before becoming the head auditor for the University of Arkansas system in 2001.