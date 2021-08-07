Deborah Kay Hawkins, age 65, of El Paso, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was born in Little Rock on March 8, 1956, to Edward Ernest Kumpe and Elizabeth Emma Pifer. She loved sewing, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Deborah is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Sledge; son, Shane Sledge; and parents, Edward and Elizabeth Kumpe. Deborah will be missed by her daughter, Crystal Chisholm; grandchildren Hunter Sledge, Curtis Sledge, Elizabeth Sledge, Tanner Chisholm, and Alyssa Chisholm; ten brothers and sisters; and many more family members and friends.