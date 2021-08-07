Christians must speak up, ask big!

“And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (Matthew 16:16). This was the moment Jesus decided to reveal his true identity to his disciples. Becoming famous, there were numerous conversations about him. Some said that he was Elijah or just another prophet. There were many rumors about him and much false information. Similarly, we see the same situation today. Some people try to equate Jesus with other gods or belittle him as just another prophet. Film producers have smeared him as a flawed character like a common man. Christ said that Peter’s answer was revealed to him by Heaven. Only through the Bible can we know the truth and find the real Jesus.