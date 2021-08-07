Cancel
Christians must speak up, ask big!

By Theresa Rowe Shaped by Faith
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

For the Lord had said of them, “They will all die in the wilderness.” Not one of them survived except Caleb son of Jephunneh and Joshua son of Nun. Some men can be especially funny. Not intentionally, but they can be funny. Sitting near a group of men in a...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionchristianactionleague.org

Young Teen Boldly Defends Christian Faith and Stands Up to CRT Indoctrination

When 15-year-old Chloe Adams headed to Xavier University of Louisiana for a four-week STEM camp focusing on pandemics and public health, she didn’t expect to have to defend her faith in front of a classroom of strangers. But that’s exactly what happened. And when she returned to Upper Room Church...
ReligionJournal Tribune

Is America One nation under God...or a broken nation under none?

In Proverbs 15:4, we read: “A wholesome tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness in it breaks the spirit.”. Have you ever been to a concert or heard a symphony where the music touched your soul? Do you remember what it felt like?. As college ministers, we usually had...
Religionam630theword.com

How to Be a Joy-Giver

We all want to live a joy-filled life. Right? But the way we experience joy can often be confusing – if we listen to the wrong voices. A pastor tells of a beautiful lesson learned one day when he casually wished one of his older church members a good day. The man remarked, "They're all good days, Pastor. It's what we put into each day that changes them." A simple life is a joy-filled life. Joy is the deeply rooted confidence that God is in control. When our lives are under the control of God, they will be simple lives characterized by joy.
ReligionHampshire Review

Why the Church is necessary

In previous articles, we’ve seen how the church is the gathered people of God. It’s not a building, but the people, that makes up the church. The people of God also have a purpose for being in the world. They are brought together for worship, nurture, and to be a witness of grace. All of this is a reminder that the church is a necessary part of the world God has given us.
Religionfwcpb.org

Hope in God: A Confident Expectation

We have two options for where we place our hope: the God who created the world or things in that world. But hope in God is not natural for humans. The hope that we come by easier is hope in earthly things. We hope that our retirement account is enough, our spouse makes us happy, or our job makes us content. In the same way, we hope that the doctor has good news, the plane takes off and lands safely, or that our children grow up to be responsible adults. However, there is a difference between our hope in these earthly things and when we hope in God.
Religionarcamax.com

What is the true church?

Q: I dropped out of church when I went to college. Now that I am raising a family, I see the importance of church as a way to help guide children, but church is different than it used to be and I’m not sure I like it. What is the true church? – C.D.
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for August 10

We all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another. For this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit (1 Cor. 3:18). French mathematical genius, Blaise Pascal, spent years running from God—like so many...
Religionsvinews.com

LDS Church encourages members to wear masks, get vaccinated

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the following message on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to Church members around the world:. We find ourselves fighting a war against the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, an unrelenting pandemic. We want to do all we can to limit the spread of these viruses. We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

The church makes an essential difference

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A story is told of a poor, tiny, struggling church located in a seaside coastal village of England. The church was destroyed by a storm and, after much consideration, the congregation decided not to rebuild. The parishioners simply couldn’t afford it.
ReligionWilliamson Daily News

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski: Here's the truth about Jesus

“And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (Matthew 16:16). This was the moment Jesus decided to reveal his true identity to his disciples. Becoming famous, there were numerous conversations about him. Some said that he was Elijah or just another prophet. There were many rumors about him and much false information. Similarly, we see the same situation today. Some people try to equate Jesus with other gods or belittle him as just another prophet. Film producers have smeared him as a flawed character like a common man. Christ said that Peter’s answer was revealed to him by Heaven. Only through the Bible can we know the truth and find the real Jesus.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Belief vs. Truth

You can believe a lot of things. You can believe in the Easter Bunny. You can believe Elvis is still alive. You can believe a lot of things, but believing something does not mean it is true. With the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is why the apostles...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Leaders must speak out

Once again, we are confronted by unreasoning violence in our cities. Now, instead of shooting people in the open where someone might be able to defend oneself, the new cowards, who have to have a gun in their hand to evince any courage whatsoever, are coming right up to the door, knocking and shooting whoever answers the summons.
Religionfremontcountycrusader.com

The Old Cowboy Preacher: Father of Lies

Proverbs 1:7 “ The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.”. We live in a nation of fools, our human knowledge has over shadowed our God given wisdom. Knowledge comes from man written books, wisdom comes from the God written book, the Holy Bible.
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Put on God’s armor

One Sunday morning, Nolan and Natalie went to Sunday School as they usually did. When they got there, they noticed their teacher, Mrs. Rollins, has a rather large bag filled with all sorts of things. They wondered what she was planning, and the children soon found out. Mrs. Rollins said...
Sara A. Carter
Sara A. Carter

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urges its members to get vaccinated

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, otherwise known as the Mormon church, urged its congregation to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear masks. The Church addressed its Thursday statement to all its global members. The First Presidency, consisting of the prophet and his two counselors signed the letter. All three have received the vaccine and broadcasted the process on social media.
Religionbyuicomm.org

Devotional cover: Aligning with the light of Christ

Kevin Redd, the BYU-Idaho campus recreation advisor, gave his devotional address, “Aligning with the Light,” on Aug. 10. Redd encouraged students to turn to Jesus Christ and His everlasting light for support and comfort during difficult times. “Whatever the circumstances we find ourselves in when we experience trials, we will...
Religionicr.org

God Our Savior

“But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared.” (Titus 3:4) Six times in the pastoral epistles Paul refers to God (evidently meaning the Father) as our Savior (1 Timothy 1:1; 2:3; 4:10; Titus 1:3; 2:10; 3:4). Usually, however, he and the other New Testament writers identify Jesus Christ as our Savior. “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18, for example). In the same fashion, Paul relates that his commission to preach the gospel came from “God our Saviour” (Titus 1:3), while elsewhere he says his commission came “by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Galatians 1:12).
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Bowar: A unique opportunity in God’s Story

We’re living in a unique time in God’s Story. And during this moment, we have a huge opportunity. An opportunity to witness. An opportunity to be distinct. An opportunity to love well without compromising our values. An opportunity to demonstrate how we are in the world and that God has put us here for the world, but we’re not of the world.

